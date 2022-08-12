Frank on Eriksen return, Damsgaard and Dasilva's success
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media ahead the Bees' home game against Manchester United on Saturday.
On it being a good time to face Manchester United, he said: "I don't think there is an ideal time to play Man United. There is no doubt they will be the favourites. They can't afford to lose to us tomorrow. I have the belief we can win."
On Eriksen returning, he said: "I really, really hope when Christian steps on the pitch that we applaud him. He helped us, we helped him." He also said he only knew about his departure "10 days before he went to Man United".
Frank confirmed new signing Mikkel Damsgaard will not start against Manchester United. However Frank said he is "definitely considering bringing him into the squad."
On the heat this weekend, he said: "We need to train for the heat and need to acclimatise – it's not the first time they have played in hot temperatures".
On Josh Dasilva's return, he said: "Praise for everyone at the club who played their part in getting him back and the goal he scored last week meant something to many people at the club."