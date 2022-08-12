Steven Gerrard says Leon Bailey is in a "much better place" for this season after a frustrating first campaign at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old played 18 times in the Premier League last season after joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

"I don't think he had much luck in terms of health and having his body accustomed to the Premier League to cope," Gerrard told BBC Radio WM Sport.

"It think pre-season he has been healthy, he's looked sharp by repeating games and training sessions. He is in a good place. He is in a much better place compared to where he was last year. He had doubts in terms of his body and that was quite frustrating for everyone."

