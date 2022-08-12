Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Everton should have defender Conor Coady and midfielder Amadou Onana making their debuts, but they missed a specialist striker in their defeat by Chelsea and still look light up front, even with Salomon Rondon back from suspension.

I didn't see Villa losing to Bournemouth at all, and they really need a positive result here after that performance.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard was really scathing of his side, especially in an attacking sense, so what is going to change this time?

If they don't beat Everton, you can sense there will be a bit of frustration from the Villa fans - and I don't think they will beat them.

Serge's prediction: 2-0

I just don't think Gerrard will let Villa slip up at home.

