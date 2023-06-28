Goalkeeper David de Gea signed a contract extension with Manchester United but the Old Trafford club backed out of the deal and have instead offered him a lower salary than they had originally. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Manager Erik ten Hag's uncertainty about De Gea is behind United's U-turn. (Mail, external)

Porto's need to raise money to meet Financial Fair Play regulations has seen them offer goalkeeper Diogo Costa to a number of suitors across the Premier League, with United and Chelsea among those contacted about the 23-year-old Portugal international. (90min, external)

Manchester United remain interested in signing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with Bayern Munich also exploring the possibility of recruiting the 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (90min, external)

United would consider entering an auction for 24-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, with Paris St-Germain open to offers from Premier League sides. (Sun, external)

