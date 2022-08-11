Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has said his side will try to "balance the books" this season, and he has not "set any targets" as to where the Foxes will finish in the Premier League.

"If you think where we’ve finished in the last three seasons, where we’ve finished fifth (twice) and eighth, that’s been three of the top four finishes in the club’s history," Rodgers told the BBC's Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast. "The other one was the iconic [league title win].

"Now the expectation is so high that eighth doesn’t seem where we should be.

"We will continue to push but we don’t have the resources. This season will be a season for us where we try to balance the books.

"Most big teams, you can see they go out and are able to spend big again. We haven’t been able to do that, we are trying to balance our books.

"My concentration is on the players we have. Players are developing and improving and then we’ll see how far up the table we get. We’ll not set any targets now but we’ll enjoy the journey and see where it takes us."

Listen to the podcast in full here.