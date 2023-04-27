Who is the best player to have faced Tottenham?

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Having seen both prime Messi and Ronaldo against Spurs my answer may surprise you. It was a Nigerian who played for Bolton Wanderers.

The maverick magician who could mesmerize with the ball at his feet, Jay-Jay Okocha.

On 1 November 2003 Bolton picked up their first win away to Tottenham in 44 years and Jay-Jay delivered a performance worth the wait.

The skillful midfielder unleashed three separate long-range efforts that cannoned back off the post or bar leaving a wicked noise that has stayed with me some two decades later.

The Trotters' talisman set the tempo and rhythm throughout with sublime skill and ridiculous levels of confidence.

He danced around the Tottenham defence and duly laid on the assist for Kevin Nolan to take the three points back to Lancashire.

