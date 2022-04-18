Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Yves Bissouma is suspended but there are no fresh injury concerns. Steven Alzate is back in light training and there is a chance he will be involved.

On being without Bissouma for two games, Potter said: "We’ve played games without him before and we have to find that solution."

He said the display at Spurs was "one of, if not the best" performances in his time at the club.

He added that Saturday's result gives his side confidence going into Wednesday's game and said facing City "is a challenge but it’s exciting".

On Pep Guardiola's side being winless in three games, Potter said: "I don’t think any time is a good time to play them. You admire them just as much in defeat as when they are playing and winning games."

He said Brighton's mixed results this season will help the team: "It’s been a good experience for us all to suffer - because you need to suffer sometimes to grow."

Potter said "it looks like we took too long" putting Moises Caicedo into the team and added "in the last two games he has been fantastic".

Follow Monday's Premier League manager news conferences