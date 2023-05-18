Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague: What a display of order, quality, accuracy, intensity, physicality, pressure, high tempo, belief, bravery, anger, greediness (they want more!!).

Few teams in the history of the game have reached this level. The thing is... they have been there for ages but those that only look at the result might start saying that of Pep's City now they are heading to a second Champions League final.

With the display we have just seen, it would have been a shame if it wasn't reflected by the result. One of the best team performances I have ever witnessed.

And to get 11 players on the pitch to think the same way, to perform for each other, following an idea and adding their onw personality... Now that is the hardest thing.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher: Man City’s biggest challengers for the Champions League and Premier League have been destroyed at the Etihad in the last few weeks, their football since the March international break has been sensational!

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton: One of the greatest European performances ever from an English side in the Champions League from Manchester City. Breathtaking.