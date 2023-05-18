Lucas Moura said "my heart will always be here" after Tottenham confirmed the forward will leave the club at the end of the season.

Since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, the Brazilian has scored 38 goals in 219 appearances for Spurs and famously netted a hat-trick which sent the club to their first Champions League final in 2019.

In an emotional farewell video,, external Moura said: "My Spurs. Wherever I am, my heart will always be here. You are my club.

"It has been the greatest honour to defend this badge. Every flick, every tackle, every leap, every goal. From the highest highs, to the lowest lows, from the beginning to the end, you sung my name. This has been my honour.

"This has been my dream. This will always be my home. Some nights I will never forget. Written in history together. I will always love you. No matter where I go, we will meet again."