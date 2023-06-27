Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest Al Ittihad are interested in Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate. (Record), external

New Celtic signing Odin Thiago Holm shows off his daring side with a cliff dive in his Norwegian homeland. (Sun), external

Celtic are close to completing a deal for Melbourne's Australia international winger Marco Tilio but may have to wait until January to capture Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun. (Record), external

Some Celtic supporters are unimpressed with the club's new home kit for season 2023-24. (Sun), external

Former Celtic forward Robbie Keane has taken charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. (Scotsman - subscription), external

Celtic and Rangers face competition from Sheffield United for BK Hacken striker Benie Traore. (Yorkshire Live), external

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is unsure whether Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery will return to the club following last season's loan spell. (Courier - subscription), external

