Celtic's Hatate linked with Saudi Arabia move - gossip

Reo HatateSNS

Reo Hatate has been with Celtic for around 18 months

Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest Al Ittihad are interested in Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate. (Record)

New Celtic signing Odin Thiago Holm shows off his daring side with a cliff dive in his Norwegian homeland. (Sun)

Celtic are close to completing a deal for Melbourne's Australia international winger Marco Tilio but may have to wait until January to capture Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun. (Record)

Some Celtic supporters are unimpressed with the club's new home kit for season 2023-24. (Sun)

Former Celtic forward Robbie Keane has taken charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. (Scotsman - subscription)

Celtic and Rangers face competition from Sheffield United for BK Hacken striker Benie Traore. (Yorkshire Live)

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is unsure whether Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery will return to the club following last season's loan spell. (Courier - subscription)

