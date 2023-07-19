Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says his side want to "make our mark" in the Premier League as he weighs up a return to the top flight.

The Blades are on pre-season training camp in Portugal and Heckingbottom is convinced the foundations are being laid to make a good fist of their first season back after two years in the Championship.

"We want to make our mark in games," he told BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast. "We know it will be tough because the competition is arguably getting better every year but this is us trying to prepare.

"We are not looking at who is signing who or what other clubs are doing. We're doing us."

Heckingbottom believes the time on the continent will be essential for laying the foundations of a successful season.

"We're the family and players have to be invested in each other," he said. "Workrate, attitude, togetherness, spirit - we're going to need it.

"We have to understand that our best might not be good enough sometimes.

"But if I'm seeing some players making their mark in the Premier League and a connection between the fans and the team, then I will be happy."

