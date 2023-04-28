Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes Alexander Isak has the "speed, build and frame" of Thierry Henry.

Isak recorded a stunning assist in Thursday night's 4-1 win at Everton - drawing comparisons with the mercurial Frenchman - as he picked up the ball on the halfway line, skipped past three defenders on a mesmerising run, before crossing for Jacob Murphy to tap in at the far post.

Asked about similarities between the two, Howe said: "Yes, I can see the comparisons there. Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had.

"He's certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist was truly remarkable really, and I think he's got a lot of potential to improve and get better."

The Swede's form since returning from a four-month injury lay-off has been key to the Magpies' surge into the Champions League places.

Isak has scored four times in his last five games and offers moments of inspiration, even when used off the bench as he was last night.

"We've been very impressed with everything that he's delivered to this point," said Howe.

"Not just technically on the pitch, but his character and how he's handled certain situations. He's been first class."