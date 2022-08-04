We asked if you agree with Radio Manchester's Bill Rice that Manchester United need more transfers to finish in the top four and close the gap on last season's top two.

Here are some thoughts:

Ronald: I am afraid United need much better quality players. It showed last season most of them are not good enough. Without Ronaldo who knows where the team would have been.

Tim: Ten Hag is doing the right things. I think Ronaldo needs to go. We need players who are together... United! Probably need a new striker and one midfielder. But the defence was the key to improve first.

Craig: First of all Ronaldo needs to have a word with himself. United need to give up on De Jong and get other players in now. First 10 games are no walk over by far, Chelsea are chasing the players we want and with no Champions League they will choose Chelsea over United. But Ronaldo's attitude at the moment is a problem a new manager doesn't need.

Ian: Thirteen weeks of chasing a player who doesn't want to come sums up the way United do business and is a signifier of a lack of lessons learnt. We need a right-back, two central midfielders and two forwards to give Ten Hag any chance at all. Even though we lack the lure of the Champions League surely there are players who would jump at the chance of playing at Old Trafford. Alas, sixth beckons.

Colin: Get rid of Ronaldo. He is a disruptive old player when we want to embrace Ten Hag and the new discipline which is needed. No single player is bigger than Man Utd. I have been supporting Man Utd since the 60s. Lets get it right this time.