Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said he is "really excited" by newest recruit Moussa Diaby.

Villa signed the France forward from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported club record £51.9m on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has already linked up with his new team-mates on their pre-season tour in the United States, where they face Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST Monday).

"I'm very happy with the work we have done," said Emery. "He is trying to help us improve our numbers in the attacking third.

"He has experience in Europe. He is young. He can play in different positions.

"We were following him. We are really excited and happy with him.

"He will start with us training and join in on Monday after the game [against Newcastle]."

Diaby, who has 10 caps for France, said: "I will always look back happily and gratefully on my time in Leverkusen. Now I want to take the next step, start a new chapter."

Emery said he is "happy with the squad balance" after also signing midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester City and centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal this summer.

But he added: "We always have to be ready in case a transfer becomes an option for us."