Howe confirmed that new signing Lewis Hall is fit and in contention to play. Joelinton has also trained this week and could feature this weekend, while Javier Manquillo has also returned to training.

Howe said Hall "caught my eye immediately" last year and added: "I really liked his attitude, the way he played the game, his physical attributes, his technical attributes, so I think he's going to be a really good signing."

He feels Newcastle matches against Liverpool are "iconic" and that despite the changes to the Reds team they are "still good at what they have been historically good at for the last four or five years" with an "elite team and elite manager".

Asked whether results against teams like Liverpool carry more weight, he said: "It's still three points, but yes in a way probably how you feel about yourselves and what it does to your confidence and belief. We had some big wins last season and I think those big wins carry momentum for longer, so we're desperate to do well in this game."

After a social media incident in which Bruno Guimaraes hit out at a Newcastle fan account post, Howe said: "We will have people that will speak to him about his social media use, but for me we move on quickly."

He added: "Bruno is a very emotional person on the pitch, positive he uses that emotion so brilliantly not just to perform well but build a relationship with supporters and see how much it means to him. So it's all positive in terms of the feelings that Bruno has, but this is probably a lesson for him."