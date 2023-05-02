Sam Allardyce is a "strong character" and a "good man for this challenge" at Leeds, according to former Premier League defender Radhi Jaidi.

Speaking to BBC Sport's John Bennett, the former Tunisia international, who played under Allardyce at Bolton, said: "I always enjoyed working with him. I'm very interested to see how he's going to deal with the challenge because it's a big challenge with four games to go but I think he can be a good man for this challenge.

"Whoever knows Sam knows he's a strong character. Independently of his wide experience as a manager, he's someone who can implement his ideas as quickly as possible and as clearly as possible."

Former England boss Allardyce has held talks with Leeds, who look set to dismiss current manager Javi Gracia.

Allardyce will have a tough task trying to keep the west Yorkshire side in the Premier League but Jaidi feels he can use his style of football to help them do so.

"I think any team in Leeds' position now need clarity and they need a strong character, someone who is a leader and a high level manager, but also someone who can bring everyone together," he added.

"There is no magic in football. Leeds in the last five games they conceded 18 goals, which is a lot, and this is something that definitely you need to adjust and rectify. I think, going back to the basics with Sam, it's something he will look for.

"It's not going to be an easy task, but I think he will be happy to challenge the players and engage them to go on and make it to safety."