Hearts beat Hibernian in last Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting and the clubs' Scottish Cup semi-final encounter this coming Saturday will be their fourth head-to-head this season.

Comparing last weekend's game to the semi-final, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson commented: "I expect it to be a different game. They started the game very well, they pressed us and they were the better team. They got the goal and then we gradually got ourselves into the game so we need to make sure we don't put ourselves in that position again.

"Any derby is a massive game, whether it's under-18s, reserves, first team, League Cup, Scottish Cup — it doesn’t matter. It is all about winning the game. What comes off the back of that, whether it be we qualify for Europe or we get a final — great.

"The most important thing is to win the derby. We’ve managed to win one, but we know we have to win the next one because everyone looks back to the last derby."