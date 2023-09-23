Bavidge heads out on loan

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has signed for Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts on loan until January.

The 17-year-old has been a consistent source of goals for the Dons' academy sides, and has made five league appearances for the first team.

“Alfie is a young player who has a big future at Aberdeen," manager Barry Robson said.

"I worked with him during his first year as a full time professional and he’s benefitted from training with the first team on a regular basis.

"This loan will allow Alfie to get important game time and the opportunity to play regularly will help his development significantly as he works towards our first team.”