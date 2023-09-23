Bavidge heads out on loan

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge has signed for Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts on loan until January.

The 17-year-old has been a consistent source of goals for the Dons' academy sides, and has made five league appearances for the first team.

“Alfie is a young player who has a big future at Aberdeen," manager Barry Robson said.

"I worked with him during his first year as a full time professional and he’s benefitted from training with the first team on a regular basis.

"This loan will allow Alfie to get important game time and the opportunity to play regularly will help his development significantly as he works towards our first team.”

SNS

Related Topics