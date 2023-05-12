Mason on Kane's future, being interim boss and finding consistency

Ryan Mason has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On comments from Arsene Wenger that Harry Kane should stay for another season: "Ultimately the focus for every player in that dressing room is the next three games because we need to finish the season strong and be in a good place come the summer".

  • He added: "At the end of the season there are some decisions to make for different people and different players."

  • On whether it was special to beat Roy Hodgson, Mason said: "A special day because we won. Ultimately that was the only goal."

  • Comparing his last spell as interim boss with this one, Mason said: "The first time I thought I could do a good job as opposed to this time where I know I can do a good job."

  • On the difference between Spurs and Arsenal compared to this time last year, he said: "The common trend with teams that are successful is they are consistent. Hopefully we can find a place where we are consistent as a football club."

  • He said Yves Bissouma's return last week "was probably a little bit premature, but we value him and felt it was good for him to be part of the group."

  • The racist gesture towards Son Heung-min was "not what we ever want to see" and Mason added: "We stand by Sonny and all the players inside the stadium."

