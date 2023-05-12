Mason on Kane's future, being interim boss and finding consistency
- Published
Ryan Mason has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On comments from Arsene Wenger that Harry Kane should stay for another season: "Ultimately the focus for every player in that dressing room is the next three games because we need to finish the season strong and be in a good place come the summer".
He added: "At the end of the season there are some decisions to make for different people and different players."
On whether it was special to beat Roy Hodgson, Mason said: "A special day because we won. Ultimately that was the only goal."
Comparing his last spell as interim boss with this one, Mason said: "The first time I thought I could do a good job as opposed to this time where I know I can do a good job."
On the difference between Spurs and Arsenal compared to this time last year, he said: "The common trend with teams that are successful is they are consistent. Hopefully we can find a place where we are consistent as a football club."
He said Yves Bissouma's return last week "was probably a little bit premature, but we value him and felt it was good for him to be part of the group."
The racist gesture towards Son Heung-min was "not what we ever want to see" and Mason added: "We stand by Sonny and all the players inside the stadium."
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here