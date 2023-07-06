Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson has signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old made 18 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: “Reiss is still only 23 years old but has already made a significant contribution to Arsenal for many years.

"He has gained good experience on loan, has come back and showed just how valuable he is to us."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added: “Reiss is a player I have admired since the first day I was here. He has tremendous ability and is such an exciting offensive talent. Reiss knows how important he is to our squad with the quality he has."