Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva will not be sold by Manchester City before the end of the transfer window.

Silva has been linked with Barcelona throughout the summer, with Paris St-Germain also reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

But Guardiola said the Portugal midfielder is going nowhere.

"He's staying here, absolutely," said the City boss.

"We don't have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he will stay.

"I am telling you, he will stay."