Jurgen Klopp has hailed goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the club’s "most consistent player" this season.

The Brazilian reached 100 saves in the campaign in Wednesday's win over Fulham, the first time he’s reached the figure in a single season since arriving on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old is in his fifth season at the club.

Klopp said: "He is for sure the most consistent player we have this season.

"That's actually not bad news, it's good news, because if we are not in a great shape and the level of the goalie drops as well then we would have been completely lost."

