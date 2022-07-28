Livi defender Parkes faces up to nine months out

Livingston defender Tom Parkes could miss the majority of the season after suffering a major setback in his recovery from knee surgery.

The 30-year-old endured an injury-hit debut campaign, making just 11 appearances, and has been sidelined since December.

Parkes had surgery towards the end of last term, but manager David Martindale said: "He is probably going to have to get a second op, he is potentially six to nine months away.

"It's a killer for the club but on a personal level it's devastating for Tom. He has worked so hard."

Having played four matches to seal progress to the League Cup last 16, Livingston open their Premiership campaign on Saturday at home to Rangers, who have yet to play a competitive game this season.

"I have been debating that with myself, normally Rangers have been in Europa League qualifiers so they are up to speed," Martindale said.

"But if you flip that round, they have probably had a good break. And there is the added incentive that they have a huge game on Tuesday.

"I would imagine that starting 11 are all fighting to keep that jersey for the Champions League qualifier."