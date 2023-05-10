Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

With just three games left of what’s been a difficult and dysfunctional Premier League season for Liverpool, the fact that they still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League for next season, is in itself a miracle of sorts.

The fact that it’s a much more realistic possibility, than one based purely on mathematical good fortune, is perhaps an achievement worth talking about.

Liverpool have spent large periods of this campaign in positions where they looked well and truly outside even the conversation for a top-four finish.

Their away record during this campaign has been woefully short of what’s been expected but their home form stands-up to comparison with the very best.

Only Manchester City have picked up more points from home matches this season and in all honesty it’s the games at Anfield that have provided the platform for this astonishing current run. Jurgen Klopp’s team have won six Premier League matches in a row and four of them have been at home.

Newcastle and Manchester United's defeats at the weekend mean the Reds are within three points and one point respectively of their rivals for the Champions League spots. Both are still long odds-on to end the season in the top four. Newcastle are as short as 1/10 and United 1/4 to be sat at European football’s top table next season.

The fixture list for all three clubs serves to underline why the bookmakers have priced-up Liverpool very much as the outsiders in this particular race.

But at this stage of the season you can never be sure. With so much resting on so many fixtures, the results don’t always run according to expectation and are often completely contrary to form guidelines.

The winds of change will blow through Anfield this summer. A period of change both on and off the field is guaranteed.

If Liverpool can make the miracle happen by achieving a top-four finish, it could have a very positive effect on their recruitment and restructuring programme.