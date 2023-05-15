Ilkay Gundogan's two-goal display for Manchester City against Everton had the pundits purring.

Former Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira said on Sky Sports: "He is really a top player and he showed his talent on the free-kick - the technical ability to put the ball where he wants to.

"He is really smart with the timing of his run to get into the box, he is one of the best in the league [at that]."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was outstanding from Ilkay Gundogan again. He is a real player for this Manchester City team. He has grown in stature season on season and scored some crucial goals.

"The match was over as a contest in the 51st minute when Gundogan put that one in the top corner, a wonderful free-kick. He was the star man."

City face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and could be heading to Istanbul for the Champions League final if they progress past Real Madrid in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

But that potential date with fate on 10 June could also be Gundogan's City swansong, with the captain out of contract at the end of the season and heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

"He can show again and again and again the quality, importance and his commitment to all of us," said Pep Guardiola. "Not just scoring goals, he has the momentum and he can do everything."

Guardiola has asked the club to do all they can to keep the player, stating: "I told the club. Nobody knows what will happen. Hopefully he will stay."