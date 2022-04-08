Transfer news: United prepared to pay record transfer fee for Rice

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign 23-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (90 Min), external

The club are also working on a deal to sign Leeds United's fellow England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News), external

United want Marcus Rashford to stay at the club, but Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the situation should the striker decide to leave. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, six players they can leave Old Trafford this summer. (Mirror), external

Scouts were sent to watch Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the 25-year-old Netherlands international also a target for Liverpool. (Mail), external

United, Arsenal and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Benfica.(Express), external

