Transfer news: United prepared to pay record transfer fee for Rice

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign 23-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (90 Min)

The club are also working on a deal to sign Leeds United's fellow England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News)

United want Marcus Rashford to stay at the club, but Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the situation should the striker decide to leave. (Sun)

Meanwhile, six players they can leave Old Trafford this summer. (Mirror)

Scouts were sent to watch Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the 25-year-old Netherlands international also a target for Liverpool. (Mail)

United, Arsenal and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Benfica.(Express)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column