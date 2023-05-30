Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

The 2022-23 season is finally over, and Motherwell sure knew how to close the curtain in style. It was unfortunate Kevin van Veen wasn’t able to hit the 30-goal target, however, the memories he has provided 'Well fans with mean much more.

If Sunday was the last time, we see Van Veen in a claret and amber jersey he can leave the club with his head held high. Likewise, if Stephen O’Donnell does depart, he will be remembered greatly for his contribution to the national side despite being a 'nobody' from Motherwell. He will also be thanked for his treatment of the fans and for championing the team at some of our worst moments.

This season wasn’t particularly the most glamorous to watch but, we can’t complain with how it ended as in January, it was looking likely we could have been in Dundee United’s position.

The re-build starts now, and we can start fresh knowing we have a manager at the 'Well that is more than happy to take us to new heights!

Thank you to all the managers and players involved this season. It doesn’t matter if they were involved in one game or them all, they all contributed to a much bigger cause.

Congratulations must always be made towards the women’s team for one of their most successful seasons yet. I am eager to see how the 'women of steel' continue to grow and with a bit of luck, climb into the top six.

It ain’t always easy being a ‘Well fan but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Roll on the next season and the new era under Stuart Kettlewell and Paul Brownlie.