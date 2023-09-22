We asked for your reaction to Aston Villa's 3-2 defeat by Legia Warsaw in their Europa Conference League opener.

Here are some of your comments:

Pete: Absolutely shocking performance. We may as well have not put any defensive players on the pitch. For an Emery team in Europe this was a joke. It's as if we turned up and expected to win without trying. Unfortunately this felt like same old Villa, brilliant in one game and a shambles in the next. It really is hard work being a Villa fan of 35 years.

Alex: Poor poor poor! No urgency and no creativity. Couldn't pick a single player that did the badge proud tonight. I can't believe we've waited all these years to get in to a European competition and then we don't even field our strongest side. Hopefully we get a result on Sunday otherwise what was the point!

Terry: Chambers, Digne,and Lenglet all shocking! Back into European football with a splat and a bang. We will have to come up with the goods against Chelsea.

Stephen: We got a rude wake up call. Outplayed and more importantly outmuscled and bullied out of it by a well-organised Polish team. Way off the mark and chasing the game from the off. We should have started the first XI and got a hold on the game before making wholesale changes, but there is plenty of time to put it right and get results.