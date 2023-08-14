Kevin de Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City's squad for Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup against Sevilla after suffering another hamstring injury in Friday's win at Burnley.

The midfielder left the field at Turf Moor in the 36th minute and, after the 3-0 victory, manager Pep Guardiola said it was a recurrence of the problem that forced him off during the Champions League final.

"It's the hamstring again, same position," said Guardiola. "I don't know [how long he will be out], it depends on the magnitude of the injury, but it will be a few weeks."

Midfielder Bernardo Silva is the only other member of Friday's matchday squad not included in the 22-man travelling squad. Centre-back Ruben Dias, who missed the opening Premier League game under concussion protocols, also did not feature.

Defender John Stones is making the trip after being injured for the Burnley fixture.

City face Europa League winners Sevilla at Olympiakos' stadium in Greece at 20:00 BST on Wednesday.