Tierney uncertain about future - gossip

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney admits his future is out of his hands, with Celtic keen to bring the Scotland left-back back to Glasgow after he dropped behind Oleksandr Zinchenko at Emirates Stadium. (TalkSport)

James Forrest knows Brendan Rodgers got the best out of him in his first stint as Celtic boss - but the winger feels he still has to prove himself all over again. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic midfielder Jiri Jarosik - who spent two years at Parkhead after he was signed in 2006 for £2m - has launched a scathing attack on Scottish football and says it is lagging 30 years behind England. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic misfit Liam Shaw admits he is eager for more game-time after sealing a season-long loan deal with Wigan Athletic. (Glasgow Times)

