Manchester United have released their new away kit for the 2023-24 season.

The club says the shirt, which brings back the vertical stripes from two decades ago, "celebrates the past while embracing a fresh look", adding: "The night-green base represents the urban landscape that Manchester is renowned for."

An Adidas spokesperson said: "Vertical stripes are in the DNA of Manchester United.

"We have intentionally taken cues from the city itself, to provide both the players and travelling fans with a piece of home, wherever they are wearing it."

United will wear the kit for the first time in their friendly against Wrexham in San Diego (kick-off 03:30 BST Wednesday).