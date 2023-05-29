Docherty v McInnes incoming...

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists there will be no awkwardness when he comes up against best pal, Derek McInnes, of Kilmarnock next season.

Docherty has been McInnes' right-hand man since 2007, but has broken the bond to take the reins at Dens Park.

“Not in the slightest,” Docherty said of any potential uneasiness on the sidelines.

“Both of us are prepared for that. We’ve spoken about it (Docherty becoming a manager) a lot because we’ve spent that amount of time together.

“Derek’s a really close friend of mine. After my brother, he’s probably the next closest I’ve got so we have spoken about it. It’s something we agreed on amicably, it’s about the development of my career which he is fully supportive of.

“Yes, we’ll lock horns and that first game will be interesting. I think he knows all my tactics.”