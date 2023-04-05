'Better for our game' with away fans - McNamara

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara has expressed his disappointment that the upcoming fixtures between Celtic and Rangers will not have any away fans present in the ground.

"It's a different atmosphere [without away fans]," he said. "It was always great going to Ibrox and having Celtic fans there. It's better for our game when they are there."

McNamara also believes that all the pressure is on Rangers going into Saturday's game.

"The pressure is probably on Rangers, because they need to win it. You can never say who's favourites going into these games. Celtic have got the fans there and they're in a strong position just now.

"Rangers have done well in the league under Michael Beale, but it's a different one coming on Saturday and it'll be interesting to see what system he plays to try to stop Celtic."