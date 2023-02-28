S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Fulham are playing Leeds United in their first FA Cup fifth-round match since 2017 and it feels like a pivotal game.

Fulham's league form has been incredible, but getting to the latter stages of the cup would really be a cherry on top of what's been a fantastic season.

Sadly, a lot of the focus for Fulham fans when it comes to this tie hasn't been on the football, but what's happening in the stands. Fulham's decision to charge a flat £40 fee for adults has gone down very badly with both home and away supporters, and sales have been extremely sluggish.

It's hard to tell exactly how many have been sold, but expect to see a surprising amount of empty seats at the Cottage on Tuesday given the magnitude of the game.

Personally, I think the Football Association needs to consider some sort of ticket price cap based on the round, similar to the Premier League's £30 cap for away fans - the last thing the FA Cup needs is empty stands being shown to the world.

On the pitch, I'd imagine that Fulham will make two to three changes, but it'll be mostly a first-choice XI. Our next league game against Brentford isn't until Monday, so fatigue really shouldn't be an issue. Hopefully our super sub Manor Solomon, who has three goals in three games, will get to prove what he can do with a starting berth.

Leeds looked much better at the weekend but, given our recent form, we've got to be hopeful of booking ourselves a place in the last eight.