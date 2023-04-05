Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Liverpool’s only remaining goal in this season of disappointment is a place in the Premier League’s top four and place in next season’s Champions League but even that looked a stretch at Chelsea.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes to the team that took such a heavy beating at Manchester City, alterations that saw Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson left on the bench while Virgil van Dijk was unwell.

This makes it look, on paper a least, like a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge is a decent result but it came after a truly dismal affair in which Chelsea contrived to miss a host of chances to put Liverpool away.

The Liverpool side that struck fear into teams at home and abroad has disappeared and they barely created a chance here apart from a Joe Gomez drive that was turned away by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and a Fabinho shot that was blocked in the first half.

Liverpool still have time to reach the top four but it is becoming an increasingly difficult task. They have to improve rapidly, starting against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.