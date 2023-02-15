'West Ham have enough in the locker to stay in the league'

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes West Ham will have enough firepower to stay in the Premier League, despite obvious issues in front of goal.

He told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "My issue is they have not really addressed the goalscoring problem.

"I don’t see them suddenly starting to score an abundance of goals. But I do think they have probably got enough to scrape enough wins together to stay in the league.

"It’s all subjective, but you can’t have that much trouble scoring a goal and then us say 'oh they are going to finish 12th'. They have not addressed it and there are still issues that need ironing out.

"I think they have enough in the locker to stay in the league but I can’t see them suddenly going on a four-game or five-game winning run out of seven or eight games. I can’t see it."

Hear more from 11'00 on BBC Sounds