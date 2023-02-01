Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Team news

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week.

Martial suffered an injury against Manchester City on 14 January.

The hosts are also without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was ruled out until at least late April on Tuesday.

Scott McTominay - absent from Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading with a "small problem" - again misses out.

Defenders Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, both of whom did not feature against Reading, are doubtful.

For the visitors, Morgan Gibbs-White is set to miss out after sustaining an ankle injury in the first leg, while fellow midfielders Jack Colback and Ryan Yates are doubts.

Loanees Dean Henderson and Chris Wood are ineligible to play.

