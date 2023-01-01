St Johnstone v Dundee United: Pick of the stats
St Johnstone have only won their first league match in one of the last nine calendar years (D2 L6), beating Livingston 1-0 in 2019.
St Johnstone have won two of their last three league meetings with Dundee United (D1), as many as they had in their previous eight Scottish Premiership games against them beforehand (W2 D4 L2).
Dundee United are unbeaten in their last four top-flight visits to St. Johnstone (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in all four since a 2-1 defeat in September 2015.
Dundee United have only won two of their last 22 away league games (D9 L11), losing each of their last three in a row on the road. They last had a longer away losing run in the Scottish Premiership in November 2015 (run of six).