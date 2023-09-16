Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm really happy with my team. I thought we started really well today and created a number of chances in the first-half.

"We went in at half-time in control. We got the goal in the second-half, but I knew Bruce Anderson would be dangerous.

"Livingston have shown they can fight and scrap in this division. I think over the course of the season, we'll look at that as a point gained."

On the form of Simon Murray, he said: "[He's] Full of confidence. He's a great lad, so enthusiastic. He's worked hard pre-season. We've got an absolute goalscorer. We've got options up there.

"Last season, in the first-half of the season, we struggled to score goals. I think we shouldn't struggle as much this year."