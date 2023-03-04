Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, speaking to MOTD: "It's devastating obviously to lose in that way. The work the players put in, to lose as late on as we did is a tough one to take.

"We performed well above what we should be but we're devastated that we suffered a late goal and deserved to take something. They [the players] will be fine. They are obviously very low at the moment. Arsenal are the best team in the country and are five points clear at the top."

More from O'Neil: "I thought we gave it a really good go against the best team in the country. Everyone who comes here gets dispatched fairly easily and we didn’t. It felt like the game was finished when it [Arsenal's winner] went in. We have to see out the corner. We couldn't quite hang on.

"We had some moments and Arsenal were very dominant with the ball. The kick-off routine [for the first goal] is one we have come up with. We should have scored a couple more on the counter.

"At the moment to suffer a 3-2 defeat in the nature we did, it's very disappointing. Of course [we're up for the fight]. The boys will be absolutely devastated for the next few hours. Liverpool come to us next week and we will be ready."