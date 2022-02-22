Conte gives an update on trio Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon. "Tanganga is recovering but not ready for the game against Burnley," he said. "Reguilon was at training but we'll see. We hope all three recover soon."

On whether Harry Kane is fit to play against Burnley after a knock to his back against Manchester City: "No doubt for the game," said Conte. He then jokes, "even with one leg, he has to play!"

Kane was then praised for his overall performance against City, as well as scoring two goals. "Kane was always linked with the team defensively," said Conte. "If you are organised in both those cases [defensive and attack], you have the best possibility to win the game."

The Italian boss talked about how much he is enjoying his time at Tottenham. "I'm finding the players very open," he said. "Sometimes you have players who want to stay in their comfort zone. I've not found players who want to work hard and improve." He added there is room for improvement within his squad but said there is a "good connection" between the players and his backroom staff. "I come to the training ground with a smile," he said.

Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane were then put to Conte. Is the form of your goalkeeper and striker the key to success? "I heard a saying once: 'you can make a mistake about your wife but not about your goalkeeper and striker!'"

Conte said consistency is a "fundamental" for the team. "We have been working hard with and without the ball," he added. "We need to show solidity and defend as a whole team."