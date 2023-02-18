Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking to MOTD: "It is definitely a positive result. For me Manchester City are the best team in the world. They are fascinating to watch and study. There was no shame City had the ball as much as they did.

"I'm disappointed on their goal, I think Joe Worrall has been kicked in the head unintentionally. We rode a bit of luck but we earned a bit of luck with the goal we scored. It was a really good goal. That was the plan - just to stay in the game and get one moment.

"I owe a lot of gratitude to the players for sticking to the plan. City were dominant in terms of possession and territory. Chris Wood deserved that. He has gone from not playing much at Newcastle to us throwing him in. We have not created too much for him in the last couple of games. He got a massive round of applause from the players. He is very well liked by the players.

"We won't take anything for granted. We're away next week and we'll have a good week's prep. We've left everything on the pitch. No one is too high. We won't hide behind our injuries. If we start looking for excuses we won't be the team we need to be."