Manager David Moyes says "there is a lot to look forward to" for West Ham as he eyes FA Cup success with the Hammers.

While he repeatedly says staying in the Premier League is the bread and butter for West Ham, his side are still in the FA Cup and Europa Conference League.

Speaking before Wednesday's fifth-round tie at Manchester United, Moyes said: "We are having to think closely about how we do things. I'd love to get West Ham to a cup final, and I'd love to win a cup final.

"We got there with Everton one year and I'd love to take West Ham into a similar position.

"Going to Old Trafford is always a really difficult game. We've drawn them something like three out of four years away from home in a cup competition.

"The draws in this competition have been really difficult so far, away from home, but let's go out and try to win this one.

"We've got a good mood around the camp. I always felt the players were in good spirits. We focused really well on Nottingham Forest. I'm really pleased with how the players performed and hopefully we can build on it.

"Now we've got an away game in the FA Cup and, next week, an away game in the Europa Conference League, so we've got a lot to look forward to."