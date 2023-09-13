How County make themselves 'attractive proposition' for signings

Malky Mackay says giving players a platform to improve is a crucial aspect of how Ross County make themselves an “attractive proposition” for prospective signings.

The County boss acknowledges a move to Dingwall often represents “huge upheaval”, but that newcomers are soon won over.

“It’s something I realised at the start and spoke to Steven [Ferguson] and Roy [MacGregor] about, us being able to attract players to the club,” Mackay said.

“They make it the attractive proposition that it is. Roy does everything he can to make sure the club is worthy of being in the Premiership. Steven is a terrific chief executive here for pushing best practice and I’m an advocate of that myself, making sure we made this an atmosphere and culture that players want to come to.

“Obviously the distance we are from the central belt is something people look at. Once people get over that, they realise we’ve got an airport close by, what the schedule looks like in terms of time off with families and time I want them here working, once they see how beautiful the Highlands is, that starts to seep in.

“They then come to the stadium and realise we’ve got the training ground here and all the facilities that are as good as anything in the top five-six clubs in Scotland.

“They start to realise there’s not much difference from a lot of the decent-sized clubs in England. And that makes a difference.

“We've also got to promote and show that we can improve players. That’s one of the big things myself and the staff talk about to players who potentially want to come here, that we can improve them and make them go from strength to strength. They can maybe go on to bigger and better things."