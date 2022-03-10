'We were a joy to watch' - Gerrard

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to MOTD: "I am very happy.

"The team is in a fantastic place and the mood is good but we have to remain cautious and keep resetting ourselves. Things can change quickly in this league.

"The gameplan worked tonight for sure. The idea was to really dominate the middle of the pitch. We played through the press which gave us a lot of success through the transition. We were a real joy to watch going forward.

"We started both halves a little sloppy if there was one negative."