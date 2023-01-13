Mikel Arteta says Arsenal "learned a lot" from last season's hammering at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a 3-0 defeat that effectively ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League.

Eight months on, the Gunners are riding high at the top of the Premier League and travel to Spurs on Sunday knowing they could move 14 points clear of their north London neighbours.

"That was the result and the performance," he said. "There was a lot of things to learn and take from it. We are in a different place now and we have to show we can play the way we want to play."

Arteta played in nine derbies against Tottenham as a Gunner and appreciates how it feels to beat their local rivals.

"It doesn't get much better," he said. "It's an emotional fixture, very passionate and when you're on the pitch, you feel the tension and the atmosphere.

"It's one of the biggest games of our season. We have not won there yet either and that's the challenge we have to take."