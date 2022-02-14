Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team enter a defining period of the season thinking of each other as "brothers".

City travel to Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Sporting on Tuesday and Guardiola is pleased with the harmony in his squad.

"I have never had problems within the team," he said. "At this stage of the season, the most important thing is to have a good relationship and respect with each other.

"In football they are enemies because they fight for the same position but at the weekend they become brothers."

Guardiola believes the squad has had "exceptional" harmony throughout his six years in Manchester and credits his captains for helping distil this in the dressing room.

"We know each other well and have good harmony thanks to the captains," he said.

He did, however, rule out staying for an extended period at Etihad Stadium. When asked if he would be at the club for 10 years or longer he simply said: "I'm not going to beat Sir Alex Ferguson."