Manchester City are set to make a second bid for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, after an opening proposal of around £47m was rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

But City are prepared to walk away from the Nunes deal if they do not believe it offers them value for money. (Independent), external

Sheffield United are keen to re-sign young midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City, with both players far down the Premier League champions' pecking order. (Sheffield Star), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona will sign Joao Cancelo on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the next few days. There will be no option to buy the 29-year-old defender included in the deal. (Marca - in Spanish), external

