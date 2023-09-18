Sir Bobby Robson was an integral part of Newcastle's memorable European run during the 2002-03 season, as well as his expert hand guiding the Magpies to consecutive high finishes in the Premier League.

Here's what some of his former players told BBC Radio Newcastle about their manager.

Nolberto Solano: "He always cared about the city. He cared about us trying our best to win matches and he knew that if we always gave everything, the fans would appreciate it."

Shola Ameobi: "You can see the magnitude of the footprint he left behind. His essence will always be synonymous with the club. Look at the statue, the rooms named after him at St James' Park, the academy, the training ground. It shows how much love the club has for him and the impression he made over five years here."

Lomana Tresor Lua Lua: "An amazing man, a great, great man. He was a father figure to me and taught me football as I had no time in the youth teams. I felt I could ask him for anything."

Olivier Bernard: "He had all the best qualities a manager should have. He'd had the chance to manage abroad and understand different football and foreign players. Knowing he had coached Ronaldo and wanted to buy me? That was crazy."

John Carver, former assistant manager: "His presence and aura rubbed off an everybody. We had a talented bunch of young players but they were lively. He handled them better than I have seen anybody handle players in the history of football."

