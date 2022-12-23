Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's match against Wolves on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Contract talks with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon are "close".

Lampard hopes to sign Conor Coady permanently and said "he as been brilliant in every possible way".

Monday's game "is going to be tight" for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Andros Townsend is also ruled out.

Gordon has shown "a real intensity and energy" and Lampard is looking forward to seeing him play.

Lampard said "we have to be sensible" in the transfer window and players who won't improve the squad will not be brought in.

On the importance Goodison Park, he said: "It always has been and always will be."

